Homegoing Celebration of Mary Louise Redus Jones
Sunrise July 1, 1953 Sunset June 16, 2022
Visitation will be Saturday, June 25th, 2022 from 11:00 to 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00pm with Pastor Jeremiah Gardner Eulogist.
Burial will follow in Smithfield Cemetery Elkmont, AL
Mary Louise Redus Jones, youth child of the late Tommie and Minnie Redus of Elkmont, AL. Born July 1, 1953 in Elkmont. She departed this life June 16, 2022. Preceded in death by three siblings: Max Redus, Brady Redus and Lucille Evans.
Mary professed hope in Christ at Good Samaritan M.B. Church in Nashville, TN. She served on the Usher board for many years. Later she moved her membership to Old Zion UPB Church.
Mary attended Trinity High School and Elkmont High School. Mary worked at Gabriel for many years, and retired from NHC Pulaski in 2016.
She would always meet you with a smile and a big hug. She loved having musical at church. Her sweet spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memories of her very loving, devoted daughter- Shay Gilbert of Pulaski, TN, two very devoted sons- Torey Reynolds of Murfreesboro TN and Jermaine Jones of Pulaski, TN, two very devoted grandsons- Jaiden and Talon Reynolds of Murfreesboro, TN, one granddaughter- Jazlyn Jones of Pulaski, TN, one very devoted brother- William Redus of Pulaski, TN, sister Pauline Coleman of Pulaski, TN, and sister Mattie Grizzard of Nashville, TN, and a very loving, devoted Companion, Thomas Hammonds of 37 years, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Devoted friends: Mary Bledsode, Hazel Nelson, Marie Nelson, Sabra Jenkins, LaVergne Nolen, Etha Sue, Mary Simington.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Mary Louise Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.