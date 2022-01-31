Mary Love Scott Wilson, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The graveside funeral service will be Monday, January 31, at 12:00 p.m., at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceburg, TN.
Mary was born on September 15, 1936, to the late Max and Avie Bird Love, in Ethridge, Tennessee. She was a retired loan officer, having served for forty-six in the banking industry. Mary was a Christian by conversion and a Baptist by conviction. She faithfully shared Christ with others and prayed for so many. Mary was a loving wife and caring mother. She also loved to paint. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Thomas Scott.
Survivors include her husband, William Sanford Wilson; children, Jon Scott (Kathy) and Tim Scott; step-children, Carl Wilson (Patty) and Dale Wilson (Susan); and a number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made in memory of Mary to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
