Mary Melody Graham passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. She was born in Pulaski, TN on May 30, 1951, and was 71 years old.
She was a 1969 graduate from Jones High School in Lynnville, TN. She loved sports and was a star athlete and in high school she was on the all-county basketball team. She was a lifelong farmer and retired rural mail carrier.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Puryear LaFern, and brothers, Jerry LaFern and William Holland.
She is survived by her husband: Donnie Frank Graham of Lynnville, TN; son, Donnie Denton Graham of Lynnville, TN; grandson, Donnie Patrick Graham of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Bonnie (Dustin) Oliver of Cartersville, GA; great grandsons, Tyler and Mark Oliver.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mary Melody Graham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.