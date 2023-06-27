LOCAL OBITUARY

Mary Nell Adams , age 88 formerly of Loretto, TN passed away Monday June 26, 2023 at Home after an Extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,a member of Faith Baptist Church, Scout Leader- St Joseph Lions Club, Sunday School Teacher-Hospitality Center.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  James Prince will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                   Jeffery Jay Adams (Blanch)                           Loretto, TN

Daughter-                         Trudy Adams Bahn (Russ)                             Pulaski, TN

4-Grandchildren-            Brittany Adams

                                          Bridgette Adams Marston

                                          Ben Adams

                                          Jace Bahn

2-Great Grandchildren- Selena Bahn

                                          Kendal Marston

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-  L. J. Adams

Parents-    Price & Mae Putnam Joiner

Brothers-  Charles & Bill Joiner

Sisters-      Mildred Fowler

                  Bonnie Killen

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you