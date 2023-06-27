Mary Nell Adams , age 88 formerly of Loretto, TN passed away Monday June 26, 2023 at Home after an Extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,a member of Faith Baptist Church, Scout Leader- St Joseph Lions Club, Sunday School Teacher-Hospitality Center. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm. James Prince will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Jeffery Jay Adams (Blanch) Loretto, TN
Daughter- Trudy Adams Bahn (Russ) Pulaski, TN
4-Grandchildren- Brittany Adams
Bridgette Adams Marston
Ben Adams
Jace Bahn
2-Great Grandchildren- Selena Bahn
Kendal Marston
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- L. J. Adams
Parents- Price & Mae Putnam Joiner
Brothers- Charles & Bill Joiner
Sisters- Mildred Fowler
Bonnie Killen
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
