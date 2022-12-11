Mary Nell Eckl, 94, of Florence, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Monday, December 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 7 PM in the chapel. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Abbot Cletus D. Meagher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Eckl; three sons, Charles Eckl, David Eckl, and Paul Eckl.
Mrs. Eckl is survived by her children, Jerome Eckl (Linda), Theresa Eckl (Greg Alexander), J. Thomas Eckl, Rose Eckl Darby, William Eckl, (Pam), Virginia Eckl, Bert Eckl (Janet), Carl Eckl, and Jane Eckl; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.
