Mary Orlean Fields, lovingly known as “May” was born May 24, 1942, in Pulaski, Tn, to the late
Albert Hayes and Annie Pearl Ezell. On January 17, 2023, God called her to her heavenly home.
She passed from labor to reward at her home.
Mary accepted Christ at the age of 12 at Watson Tabernacle Primitive Baptist Church under the
Spiritual guidance of her beloved Pearl Hayes (Momma Pearl) for 42 years. She then became an
active member of the Philadelphia Seventh Day- Adventist Church where she was a Deaconess
and the Chief Historian and the eldest member of the church until her health declined.
Mary O. Fields is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Thomas E. Fields and two
brothers: Albert Hayes Jr and Fred A. Hayes.
She graduated from Bridgeforth High School in 1960. After graduating she became an employee
of Martin Methodist College (UT Southern) at Creswell Hall. The students loved and adored her.
She would cook for them and give them encouragement to stay focused on their education.
Later in life, she went back to continue her education at the University. She worked for over 20
plus years at Maremont Gabriel as a welder. After retirement, she continued to work as a
caregiver and traveled, making long-lasting friendships and loving bonds with the people she
cared for. She always loved nurturing and caring for her family and the people in her community.
Mary was kind and compassionate to the underserved. She loved children and the elderly in the
community, she never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. She had a strong
belief system and faith in God and always put him first in things she did and accomplished.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted children; Bruce E.(Sarita ) Fields of
Pulaski, Ramona R. Fields Myles of Pulaski and Ayanna Bean (Phillepa) Williams of Nashville,
Tennessee; two sisters; Willa Dean Fletcher of Dayton, Ohio and Patricia A. Willingham of
Columbia, Tennessee; One brother; Dennis Harris of Canton, Ohio one sister in love; Barbara
(Charles) Wilhite of Pulaski, Tennessee; devoted niece Patricia (Leonard) Cartwright seven
grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as a host of devoted nieces, nephews, family and friends; and two special and devoted friends Tootsie Gilbert and Theresa Olds
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00noon in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mary Orlean Fields.
