Mary Ruth Baugus, age 94, of Summertown, TN passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Keestone Senior Community in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Lighthouse Ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sherman and Mattie Gray Moore; and her husband, Loyd Baugus.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Baugus of Columbia, TN; four daughters, Barbara Boshers of Summertown, TN, Betty Toungette of Henryville, TN; Christy Heupel of Five Points, TN, and Heather Diaz of Lawrenceburg, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 01, 2022, with Johnny Higgason officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
