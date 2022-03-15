Mary Ruth Kessler, 91, a native of Loretto, Tennessee, died in Madison, Alabama, on March 14, 2022, after an extended battle with breast cancer. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Loretto, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be Friday night, March 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Born on January 24, 1931, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Kessler, parents Albert Joseph Neidert and Frances L. Meiers Neidert, and sister Clara Craig.
Survivors include daughters Phyllis (and Don) Brown of Durham, North Carolina, and Linda (and Greg) Heck of Brentwood, Tennessee, and sons Tony Kessler of Nashville and David (and Kelli) Kessler of Madison, Alabama, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mary Ruth cherished belonging to a large extended family and is also survived by sisters Marie Feldhaus of Franklin, Tennessee, Mildred Hartsfield of Columbia, Tennessee, Margaret Bledsoe of Duluth, Georgia, Edie Martin of Franklin, and Karen (and Lou) Biester of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and brothers Raymond (and Pat) Neidert of Athens, Georgia, Carl (and Linda) Neidert of Florence, Alabama, Malcolm (and Lorraine) Neidert of Loretto, and Royce (and Carol) Neidert of Leoma, Tennessee.
She was known for her elaborate and delicious homecooked meals, especially during the holiday seasons, and was extremely proud of her hometown and its community spirit. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Loretto and a longtime former member of the Ladies of the Altar Society.
The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Amedisys Hospice, Anytime Sitters, and Merrill Gardens in Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, P.O. Box 86, Loretto 38469 or a charity of your choice.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
