Mary Smith Bass passed away at her home on June 30th, 2023. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and dear friends. She was born in Pulaski and graduated from Bodenham High School. She was a long-time employee at Reeves Drug Store where she continued to make fried pies after retirement. Mary was an original and active member at St. Andrew Methodist Church. Her enjoyments were spending time with family, baking, flowers, country riding & taking long road trips with her husband.
The visitation will be 12:00 to 3:00 Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
A graveside service at the Stella Cemetery will follow at 3:30pm Sunday, July 9, 2023, with Brandon Bass officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Finnis & Bernice Smith. Husband, Sonny Bass. Son, Andy Eubank. Brothers Jimmy, Gwen, Levoy, & Tony Smith. Sister, Sandi Fralix. Daughter in-law Beverly Bass
She is survived by son, Mark (Paula) Eubank. Daughter, Julie Eubank Hougland. Sister, Phyllis (Ray) Ward. Brother, Roger Smith. Bonus children, Jeff (Gail) Harmond, Eddie (Cathy) Bass, Joey Bass.
11 Grand kids, 22 great grandkids, several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorial donations be made to St. Andrew Church 831 Mill St. Pulaski, Tn, Stella Cemetery, or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mary Smith Bass.
