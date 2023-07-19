Mary Sofia Evers was born December 21, 1924 and raised on the family farm in St. Joseph, Tennessee. Her nieces, who lived in Birmingham, spent many happy days there. She always had a warm feeling for the St. Joe community and her friends there, along with her lifelong membership in St. Joseph Catholic Church. In 2000, Mary left the family farm and moved into a new home in town.
Mary graduated from Loretto High School in the Spring of 1942 and attended Larimore Business School. At age 17 she started working at TVA’s fertilizer research center in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. She began in the chemical accounting office and later worked in the technical library at the fertilizer center. Mary retired from TVA in 1981 after 40 years of service.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Mina Evers; three infant siblings; brothers and sisters-in-law R.L. Evers, Alvin Evers (Elizabeth), and Leo (Elmer Gray); nieces and nephews Michael Evers, Jean Evers Jones, Gregory Scott Olander, Erin Olander, and Stephen Jones; and special friend Joyce Kennedy.
Mary is survived by her nieces Cheryl Evers Smith, MaryLynn Evers Olander (Bo), and Barbara Evers Estep (Paul) and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on July 22, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning with a rosary at 9:30AM, visitation at 10AM-11AM, and the Funeral Mass at 11:00AM.
Whether she was known to people as Aunt Mary, Mary, or Miss Mary, the consensus is that Mary was a very caring, compassionate, and generous person that was guided by her faith and trust in God.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of Country Cottage Lawrenceburg for all of the love and kindness they showed to Mary.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Sacred Heart Catholic School in Loretto, Tennessee.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. (931)853-6995
