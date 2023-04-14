Mary Sue Ungruhe passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center on April 12th, 2023. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 18th, 1961 and was 61 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She was very artsy and enjoyed making stained glass windows, jewelry, and other creative pieces. She loved all animals and many different types of flowers, but especially an Iris.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the New Zion Baptist Church.
The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the New Zion Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Edgington.
She is survived by,
Husband, Tony Ungruhe of Pulaski, TN
Sons, Josh (Amanda) Schafer of Columbus, OH
Matthew Ungruhe of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Ali and Dario
Brother, Terry ( Patty) Edgington of Ohio
Sisters, Vicki Lamb of Ohio
Vivian (Brian) Langan of Ohio
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
