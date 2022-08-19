Mary Teresa Bates of Huntsville, AL passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022. She was born on October 31st, 1931 in Chicopee, Massachusetts and was 90 years old.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and telling stories. Mary was first generation Polish American. She was the spouse of a World War II Veteran.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A memorial service will follow at 1:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Filmore Bates, her parents, Thomas and Sophia Srozyck, and her sister, Jane Srocyzk.
Mary is survived by,
Her daughter, Suzanne (Brock) Birdsong, of Pulaski, TN
Son, Mark (Diane) Bates of Panama City, FL
Son, Mickey Bates of Owens Cross Roads, AL
Daughter, Rose Marie Bates of Owens Cross Roads, AL
Grandchildren, Patrick Bates, Rachel Bates, Kathryn Birdsong, Emma Birdsong, Sophie Brygydir, and Sarah Brygydir.
Brother, Thomas Srocyzk of Boston, MA
Sisters, Helen Srocyzk of Feeding Hills, MA
Katherine Srocyzk of Rogersville, Canada
Fran Srocyzk of Atlanta, GA
