Mary Tom Frakes, 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away March 2, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Health & Rehab after an extended illness. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and of the Christian/Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm. Family will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her sons Scott Frakes of Loretto, TN; Jammie Frakes of Huntsville, AL; Eric Frakes of Summertown, TN; daughters Alisa Walls and Christi Doerflinger of Lawrenceburg, TN; brother Oscar "Sonny" Dixon of Noblesville, IN; sister Billie Jean Kimbrell of Noblesville, IN; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband Max Frakes; parents Will and Coral Clayton Dixon; sisters- Betty Ruth Andrews, Ruby Jane Duckworth and Sue Martin.
