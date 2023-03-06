Matilde Madrigal Barturen, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 03, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Las Villas, Cuba, a homemaker, and of the Catholic Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Delia Madrigal.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Kelly (Bob) of Westpoint, TN; three sons, Jose Barturen, Jr. of Boca Raton, FL, Guillermo "Bill" Barturen (Raquel) of Anderson, AL, and George Barturen (Melissa) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Felix Madrigal of TX; nine grandchildren, Robert Joseph Kelly, Dianna Kelly Ray, Elizabeth Barturen, Robin Barturen, Lauren Barturen, Adriana Hopko, Brooke Miller (Sam), Allison Barturen, and Will Ezell; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home with prayer vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 10:00 AM Friday, March 10, 2023, with Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.