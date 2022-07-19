Matthew Wayne Burdette was born on July 14th, 1973, and passed from this life on July 17th, 2022. He was 49 years and three days old.
Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David Eugene Burdette and Alline Burdette, maternal grandparents, William Moore and Bernice Moore, and one uncle, Larry Wayne Burdette.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elisha Love Burdette; his three children, Ashlyn Nicole Burdette, David William Burdette, and Emily Elaine Burdette; his daughter-in-law, Jessie Burdette; one grandchild, Benjamin Burdette; his parents, Billy and Glenda Burdette; and his brother Aaron Burdette. He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Raymond and Pam Love; four brothers-in-law, Eric Love and his wife Elysia, Travis Love and his wife Connie, Jason Love and his wife Amanda, and Steve Love; eight nephews; five nieces; one great-nephew; and one great-niece.
Matthew was the kind of person everyone should be, forgiving, loving, caring, and helpful. He didn't speak badly of others and always has a smile on, no matter what. He never complained no matter what happened to him. He loved his family dearly and adored his children and grandson. He and his wife, Elisha, we're the couple most dreamed of being. They loved without condition and laughed at each other's quirks. They loved to the end and beyond.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.