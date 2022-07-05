Mattie Faye Brewer Leonard, age 86, of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, July 01, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Rutherford County, TN, retired co-owner of Leonards Bi-Rite, and a member of Leoma Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe E. and Flora Newman Brewer; her husband, Charles Lindbergh Leonard; son-in-law, Mark Sechrest, and siblings, Geneva Green, Lee Brewer, and Lloyd Brewer.
She is survived by one daughter, Cherie Sechrest of Albany, GA; one son, Jeff Leonard (Carolyn) of Loretto, TN; five grandchildren, Aaron Sechrest, Sherah Williams, Naomi Sechrest, Bridgette Leonard, and Chad Leonard; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Brewer of Belmont, MS; and one sister, Ida Brewer of Red Bay, AL.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Zelda Mitchel, Margaret Gabel, and Linda Luna.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, July 09, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 09, 2022, with Danny Pettus and Rodney Livingston officiating. Graveside committal will follow at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to The Bible Scroll Fund, PO Box 242, Loretto, TN 38469. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
