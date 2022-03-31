Maudie Marie McGee, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Goodyear Tire Company and SunTrust Bank. Mrs. McGee was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Allan and Myrtle Butler Warrington; her husband, Guy Daniel McGee; one daughter-in-law, Julia McGee; and four siblings, Estelle Robbins, Edward Warrington, Nannie Webb, and James Elmer Warrington.
She is survived by one son, Steve Daniel McGee of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Alison Collins of London, England, and Dominique Rudegeair of King of Prussia, PA; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday, April 02, 2022, at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 02, 2022, with Kevin Marston officiating. Interment will follow at Lutts Cemetery in Wayne County, TN at 3:00 PM. The family suggests memorials be made to Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
