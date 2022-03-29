Maudie Marie McGee, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Goodyear Tire Company and SunTrust Bank. Mrs. McGee was a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Allan and Myrtle Butler Warrington; her husband, Guy Daniel McGee; one daughter-in-law, Julia McGee; and four siblings, Estelle Robbins, Edward Warrington, Nannie Webb, and James Elmer Warrington.
She is survived by one son, Steve Daniel McGee of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Alison Collins of London, England, and Dominique Rudegeair of King of Prussia, PA; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday, April 02, 2022, at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 02, 2022, with Kevin Marston officiating. Interment will follow at Lutts Cemetery in Wayne County, TN at 3:00 PM. The family suggests memorials be made to Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.