Mauvoline McNeese Burns of Pulaski passed away Thursday morning, April 7, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Pulaski, Tennessee. She was born in Pulaski, TN on July 26, 1928 and was 93 years old.
Mauvoline received her LPN license in 1967 and served as a nurse at three locations of the Giles County/Hillside Hospital. She retired in 1990. Mauvoline served as the Treasurer of Trinity United Methodist Church for 70 years.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 9th from 12:00am until 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 9th ,2022, in the Chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Rev. Debbie Eubanks officiating.
The burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 536 Agnew Road Pulaski, TN 38478 or the Mt. Moriah Cemetery c/o Jamie Marks, 407 Agnew Road Pulaski, TN 38478.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years John Wilson Burns. Her parents Leon and Lona Thornton McNeese, Sister, Cherry Ann McNeese McCree, and Brother, Winford Leon McNeese.
She is survived by her;
Son, John Michael (Lizabeth) Burns of Pulaski
Son, Harry (Jewell) Burns of Pulaski
Granddaughter, Erin Burns (Lee) Freeman of Knoxville
Grandson, Clint (Ami) Burns of Pulaski
Grandson, Rocky Burns of Pulaski
Grandson, Casey Burns Pulaski
Great-grandsons, John Clark Freeman, Kent Wilson Burns, and Waylyn Leon Burns
Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mauvoline McNeese Burns .
