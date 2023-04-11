Maxie Hubert Townsend, 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away April 8, 2023. Maxie was the long time Office Manager for Iron City Stamping and a member of the Baptist faith.
Maxie is survived by:
Wife: Sandra Gail Kirk Townsend
Sons: Toby Townsend (Sherrie), Tony Townsend (Cindy), and Tommy Townsend (Nakea)
Sister: Saundra Grubbs (Wayne)
Grandchildren: Cody Bailey, Samantha Townsend, Bryce Townsend, Tyanna Townsend, & Lillian Townsend
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Hubert Edgar Townsend Ludie Margaret Peppers Townsend
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 9:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the chapel with Thomas Kobeck officiating. Burial will be in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Robinson, Leland Robinson, Wayne Daniel, Shorty Morgan, Michael Bretherick, and Shane Chapman. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Etheredge, Rudy Odem, Tim Lamprecht, Frankie Heathcoat, Michael “Fuzz” Adams, Jeffrey Conway, and Jake Conway.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
