Maxine Bedingfield Methvin, age 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a very active member of Leoma Baptist Church. Mrs. Methvin was also a volunteer at Leoma Elementary School Library.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Roy and Elizabeth Ellison Bedingfield; her husband, Carroll Arthur Methvin, Sr.; two sisters, Willadean Richardson and Helen Bedingfield; and one brother, Joe Charles Bedingfield.
She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Ann Methvin Harmon of Murfreesboro, TN; one son, Carroll Methvin, Jr. (Sheila) of Leoma, TN; five grandchildren, Rachel Harmon Dennis (Mike) of Lake Mary, FL, Caroline Harmon Cooper (Jay) of Murfreesboro, TN, Bryce Harmon of Murfreesboro, TN, Nathan Methvin of Leoma, TN, and Sarah Sanders (Cayman) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and four great-grandchildren, Hallie Dugger, Lucy Dennis, Charlie Cooper, and Aubrey Sanders.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, with David Simmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Leoma Baptist Church Building Fund or the Leoma Elementary School Library. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
