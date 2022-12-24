Maxwell “Mackie” Ray Hovater, 74, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was called home on December 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mackie was born on October 13, 1948, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, to Raymond and Earline (Mills) Hovater. He graduated from Deshler High School and studied at the University of North Alabama. He worked as a boilermaker before starting his career with General Motors and eventually retired from the Saturn plant in Spring Hill, TN. Mackie served as a treasurer, PowerPoint builder, Sunday School teacher, Jolly Elders breakfast maker, and everyone’s quick-witted yet quiet go-to man. He delighted in serving God in every way possible and was a devoted member of Summertown Baptist Church. He was proudly committed to his family, church community and Alabama football.
Mackie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan (Newton) Hovater; daughter Melissa Hovater (David); mother, Earline Hovater; sister, Pat Thompson; nieces: Kim Reid (David) and Amy Patterson (Chris); great-niece, Madelyn Patterson; his buddy, Matthew Griffin; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hovater, and his brother, Tim Hovater.
Pallbearers will be friends from Summertown Baptist Church.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors for their loving care and friendship as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff at Maury Regional Medical Center for their skilled and compassionate attention.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, December 26, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
