Melba Martin Webb, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, an active alumnus of Lawrence County High School's Class of 1947, a homemaker, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Dody" Webb; her mother, Cora Beck Hatcher; her father, Milburn Martin; and her step-father, Harold Hatcher.
She is survived by three daughters: Becky Webb Williams and husband Ron of Lawrenceburg, TN; Cindy Webb Roberts and husband Robin of Nolensville, TN; and Jenny Webb Griffin and husband Jerry of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Other survivors include her nine beloved grandchildren: Jason Brown and Deborah of Montgomery, AL; Rebekah Roberts Cothran and Gary of Gallatin, TN; Josh Roberts and DeAnna of Chattanooga, TN; Amanda Griffin Moore and Anthony of Lawrenceburg, TN; Kate Roberts Burgun and Ken of Nolensville, TN; Mari Griffin Cathey and Jody of Smyrna, TN; Brett Williams of Chicago, IL; Melissa Griffin Greer and Andy of Lawrenceburg, TN; and Sam Roberts and Kellie of Nolensville, TN.
In addition, Mrs. Webb is survived by fifteen great-grandchildren: Molly, Marion, and Morgan Brown; Carson and Harper Roberts; Rily and Reagan Roberts; Korah Burgun; Dillon Greer; Jared and Matt Cathey; and Magan, Kristen, Samantha, and Emily Moore. Two great-great-grandchildren also survive: Adlee McCrory and Kaitlee Wood.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 11:00 AM Monday, February 21, 2022, with Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Mahr Avenue in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg, Ronald McDonald House, or the Library of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.