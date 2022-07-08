LOCAL OBITUARY

Melissa “Moe” Brown, age 56, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, July 02, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Florence, AL, and a self-employed caregiver.

 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Jackson and Joyce Willodean Dooley Lee; and two sisters, Vickie Hester and Sandra Lee.

 

She is survived by one daughter, Victoria Brown (Derreck) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Johnathan Brown (Abby) of the Revilo Community; her husband, Kent Brown of Leoma, TN; four grandchildren, Eli Brown, Gabriel Brown, Blair Brown, and Rosalee Brown, and one nephew, Matthew Hester.

 

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 09, 2022, at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Oak Hill Baptist Church at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 09, 2022, with Josh Taylor officiating.  Interment will follow at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

 

To send flowers to the family of Melissa "Moe" Brown

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Saturday, July 9, 2022
12:00PM-3:00PM
Oak Hill Baptist Church
510 Old Florence Pulaski Road
Leoma, TN 38468
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 9, 2022
3:00PM
Oak Hill Baptist Church
510 Old Florence Pulaski Road
Leoma, TN 38468
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

