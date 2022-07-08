Melissa “Moe” Brown, age 56, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, July 02, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Florence, AL, and a self-employed caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Jackson and Joyce Willodean Dooley Lee; and two sisters, Vickie Hester and Sandra Lee.
She is survived by one daughter, Victoria Brown (Derreck) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Johnathan Brown (Abby) of the Revilo Community; her husband, Kent Brown of Leoma, TN; four grandchildren, Eli Brown, Gabriel Brown, Blair Brown, and Rosalee Brown, and one nephew, Matthew Hester.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 09, 2022, at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Oak Hill Baptist Church at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 09, 2022, with Josh Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Freemon Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
