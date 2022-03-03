Melody Gooch Allen passed away March 2nd, 2022 at Huntsville, Hospital. She was born in Giles County on December 23rd , 1970 and was 51 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother and sister. She was a huge Alabama fan, loved her dogs and cats, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 10:00am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Hanna Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Evelyn Gooch, brothers, Pete and Dennis Gooch.
She is survived by,
Husband, Daniel Allen of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Kayla Allen of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Ken (Donna) Gooch of Goodspring, TN
Sisters, Kay (James) Wall of Goodspring, TN
Amy (James) Lawrence of Lawrenceburg, TN
Lynn (Dale) Hargrove of Pulaski, TN
Several Nieces, Nephews, Brother and Sister-in-laws also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Melody Gooch Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.