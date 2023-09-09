LOCAL OBIT

Melvin Edward Wheeler,80, of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023.  He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on January 5, 1943.

He retired from Faber Casteel as a Maintenance Supervisor.  After retirement he started a welding fabrication shop “Wheeler Welding”.  He enjoyed the outdoors and farming.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Faye Wheeler parents, Melvin Flenoy and Ruby Pearl Watson Wheeler and son-in-law, Jerome Smith.

He is survived by his,

Son, Jason (Dawn) Wheeler of  Lynnville

Daughter, Jennifer Smith of Cornersville

Grandchildren, Brittny (Jack) Hewitt and Blake (Samantha) Wheeler

Great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tate Hewitt, Hadley, Tinley and Weston Wheeler.

Sister, Linda (Charles) Ballinger of Cornersville

Niece, Tammy (Danny) Riner of Cornersville.

Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Melvin Edward Wheeler.

Service information

Sep 10
Visitation
Sunday, September 10, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Sep 10
Memorial Service
Sunday, September 10, 2023
4:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
