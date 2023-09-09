Melvin Edward Wheeler,80, of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on January 5, 1943.
He retired from Faber Casteel as a Maintenance Supervisor. After retirement he started a welding fabrication shop “Wheeler Welding”. He enjoyed the outdoors and farming.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Faye Wheeler parents, Melvin Flenoy and Ruby Pearl Watson Wheeler and son-in-law, Jerome Smith.
He is survived by his,
Son, Jason (Dawn) Wheeler of Lynnville
Daughter, Jennifer Smith of Cornersville
Grandchildren, Brittny (Jack) Hewitt and Blake (Samantha) Wheeler
Great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tate Hewitt, Hadley, Tinley and Weston Wheeler.
Sister, Linda (Charles) Ballinger of Cornersville
Niece, Tammy (Danny) Riner of Cornersville.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Melvin Edward Wheeler.
