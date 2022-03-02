Melvin Ray Phillips (Daddy, GranGran, GG), 71, entered his Heavenly home on March 1, 2022. He was surrounded by family at NAMC ICU. He was born October 7, 1950.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon and Effine Phillips, his sisters, Margaret and Barbara. He leaves behind his wife, Sarah Nix Phillips, son, Rodney Phillips (Cindy), daughter, Tonya Newton (Austin). Brother, Kenneth Phillips (Belinda), his sisters, Ethel Cole (Ronald), Patricia Thompson. Grandchildren, Alyssa (Clint), Anna, Ansley (Will), Holden (Cassie), and Hunter. Great grandchildren, Noah, Alyvia, Lincoln and Carter. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces & nephews.
Ray loved God, his family, and the church. He loved singing with his family, as well as his church gospel quartet. He was retired from Constellium and was a member of Masonic Lodge #613.
Funeral Services will be held today, March 3, 2022 in the sanctuary of the church, he loved so much, Lexington United Methodist. The service will begin at 2:00 pm with Michael Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery.
Daddy suffered many years with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but lost his battle secondary to Covid. The family would like to thank the NAMC 2300 ICU nurses & doctors.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
