Menelva Duane Crawford Houston, age 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital. She was a member of Lawrenceburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. In her free time, she loved to read. She was one of twelve children, having seven sisters and four brothers. She was a loving wife, who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Gerald Huston and Nellie Hall Huston; Brothers, Gary Huston and Quentin Huston; Sisters, Betty Lake, Mary Luce, Clyda Bentzinger, Eaula Crabtree, and Charlotte Berry.
She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, James Edwin Crawford; Son, William Crawford; Brothers, Wyman Huston, Gerald Huston; Sisters, Hester Haus and Louella Harlow.
