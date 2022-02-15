Metta Nell “Mitzi” Gillespie of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at Maury Regional Hospital on February 15, 2022 at the age of 88 years old. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 21, 1933.
She was a lifelong rancher and raised cattle and horses. She enjoyed going to rodeos, horse shows and tractor pulls.
A celebration of life will be held later.
Memorial donations are suggested to Pulaski Veterinary Clinic, 1191 West College Street, Pulaski, TN. 38478 or Ardmore Companion Animal Hospital, 25547 Main Street, Ardmore, TN. 38449
She was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Leafy Bergum Knudson.
She is survived by her
Son, L.A. “Chip” Williams of Pulaski
Lifelong Friend, Sis Osborn of Cornersville.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Metta Nell Gillespie.
