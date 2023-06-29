Michael Anthony Smith (Mickey) age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 28th. He was born August 28th, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael was a loving husband to his wife of 45 years. He was a beloved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, nephew, and cousin. Michael was a cherished favorite Uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Papa to fur babies, Grayson and Elmo. Michael was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served aboard The USS Peterson DD969 as a radioman specialist.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Price Smith; Brother, Daniel Marshall Smith (Bud) and wife Carolyn of Leoma, TN; Brother, Ricky Le-dale Smith (Rick) and wife Cathy of Pulaski, TN; Sister, Janet Darlene Smith Michalek and husband Ken of Schaumburg, IL; Sister, Donna Marie Smith McMahan and husband Michael of Leoma, TN; He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Elmo Smith (Bo); his mother, Helen Willodean Johnson Smith (Willie); Brother, Travis Ozwald Smith (Ozzie).
Arrangements are to be held by Loretto Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, July 1st, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with services following at 3:00 pm with Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery at Sugar Creek. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
