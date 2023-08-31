Michael Caldwell passed away Wednesday evening, August 30, 2023 at his home in Giles County. He was born in Okinawa, Japan on April 19, 1971 and was 52 years old.
Michael was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Chiyo Caldwell, Jr.
He is survived by,
Wife, Amanda Caldwell of Ardmore, TN
Daughters, Kelsie Caldwell of Ardmore, TN
Kaylie Ables (Andrew) of Pulaski, TN
Sons, Aiden and Ashton Caldwell of Ardmore, TN
Brother, Dennis Caldwell of Oceanside, CA
Sisters, Yolanda Phillips of Oceanside, Ca
Lisa Davila of Ohio
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Michael Caldwell.
