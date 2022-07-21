LOCAL OBITUARY

Michael Dale Foster , age 65 of Athens, AL passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas.  He was a native of Whitwell,TN,a carpenter,and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.  A Memorial Service will be held at Ramah Baptist Church on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm David Adams will be officiating. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Ramah Baptist Church.

 

Survivors are:

Special Friend-                      Alycia  Johnson                        Chattanooga, TN

2 Sons-                                    Cody Foster                             Athens, AL

                                                Jeremy Foster                          Whitwell, TN

2 Daughters-                        Whitney Gladden                      Leoma, TN

                                                Monica Foster                          Pikeville, TN

Sister-                                   Sherry Oliver                             Whitwell, TN

14 Grandchildren

4 Great Grandchildren

