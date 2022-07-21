Michael Dale Foster , age 65 of Athens, AL passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas. He was a native of Whitwell,TN,a carpenter,and a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at Ramah Baptist Church on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm. David Adams will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Ramah Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Special Friend- Alycia Johnson Chattanooga, TN
2 Sons- Cody Foster Athens, AL
Jeremy Foster Whitwell, TN
2 Daughters- Whitney Gladden Leoma, TN
Monica Foster Pikeville, TN
Sister- Sherry Oliver Whitwell, TN
14 Grandchildren
4 Great Grandchildren
