Micheal “Mike” Dwayne Massey of Pulaski, TN passed away on March 1st, 2023 in Pulaski, TN. He was born in Pulaski, TN on December 26th, 1959 and was 63 years old.
Mike was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed helping others. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 3rd, 2023 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will follow on March 3rd,2023 at 3:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Duvall and Elvina Massey, and Niece, Tammy Massey.
He was survived by,
His daughter, Daina-Shay (Marcus) Smith of Milport, AL
Grandchildren, Asia, Anna, Kobe, Lucas, Marlee, and Everly
Brother, Danny Massey of Pulaski, TN
Niece, Jennifer Massey of Pulaski, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Micheal “Mike” Dwayne Massey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.