Michael James Lugert, age 71, of Lawrenceburg TN, formerly known as Ervin Michael Lugert Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 30th, 2023. Michael was born in Breckenridge Minnesota to the late Erwin and Ruth Lugert on February 2nd, 1952. He married Joan Alyce on May 5th, 1973 while proudly serving his country in the United States Navy. He would then receive his Associates degree in Diesel engineering. He developed a love of working on and fixing things and was always busy with a new project in mind. He was known as a very hard worker who put a lot of pride into the work he did. He would go on to retire from United Airlines where he became very fond of traveling, with Israel being his favorite place to visit. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Erwin and Ruth Lugert; Mother-in-Law, Alice Irvin; Nephew, Michael Peterson; Beloved Pet, Pepe.
He is survived by his Wife, Joan Alyce Lugert; Sons, Mark James Lugert (Nancy) and Nathan Michael Lugert (Dawn); Grandchildren, Damien Lugert (Cora); Ariel Johnson, Katie Ann Lugert, Mathias Lugert, and Madeline Lugert; Great Grandchildren, Maki, Embur, and Luka; Brothers, Dale Lugert (Laura), Mark Lugert, Paul Lugert (Jenny), and Steven Lugert; Sisters, Marie Griesmann (Kim), Carrie Bennetti (Angelo), Jeannie Erickson (Craig), Diane Reichel (Robert), and Jody Lautt (Jeff); Nieces and Nephews, Nicole Illies, Jarrod Illies, Garrett Illies, Dan Lugert, Kelly Lugert, Alan Lugert, Josh Lugert, Jayson Gettle, Roxanne Montgomery, Robert Lugert, and Bobby Reichel.
A Celebration of Life Service and Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.