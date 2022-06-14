Michael Lynn Kearbey, age 48 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional of Lawrenceburg. He was a member of New Beginnings Church, and proudly served his country in the Unites States Marine Corp.
He is preceded in death by his Parents Jim and Virginia Kearbey; Wife, Sandra Kearbey.
He is survived by his Daughter, Christian Kearbey; Brothers, Jim Kearbey and Tom Kearbey; Sisters, Cathy Knight Kearbey and Michelle Morgan; Grandchild, Maverick Wilson.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Grant Pavey officiating.
Interment will be at John Lay Cemetery.
