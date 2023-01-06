Michael “Mike” Anthony Escue, age 59, of Summertown, TN passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Mike was a retired carpenter by trade and worked many skilled labor jobs.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Walter Escue and brother, Ronnie Escue.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Escue of Summertown, TN; two sons, Nathan Escue of Summertown, TN and Joe Escue (Clarissa Phillips) of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Lindsey Barron (Wes) of Lewisburg, TN; one step daughter, Jessica Barahona (Marvin) of Houston, TX and three step grandchildren; one granddaughter, Kinley and grandson, Mason of Lewisburg, TN; one sister, Angela (Jerry) Kilburn of Summertown, TN and one brother Jeff (Saundra) Escue of Summertown, TN; one niece and three nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Maury Regional Medical Center staff, nurse Crystal and Compassus Hospice, nurse Cindi.
The care of Mike Escue and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Cremation Society of Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.cremationsocietyoftn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.