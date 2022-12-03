Michael Ray Mashburn II, age 40, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, December 02, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, former stocker with Jones Apparel, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Mashburn; and one son, Michael Ray Mashburn III.
He is survived by his wife, April Mashburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Cathy Atwell of Lawrenceburg, TN; special mother, Janice Mashburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Melissa Curtis of Summertown, TN; and three brothers, Josh Staggs, Joe Mashburn and Nick Mashburn, all of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, December 05, 2022, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Toys for Tots. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
