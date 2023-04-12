Michael Ray Slater , age 51 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday April 12, 2023 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.an LPN,and of the Pentecostal faith. Graveside Service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 11:00 am. Chuck Foshee will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Parents- Donnie "Roho" & Betty Cox Slater Loretto, TN
Sisters- Barbara Foster Lawrenceburg, TN
Janie Rogers (David) Scotts Hill, TN
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Slater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.