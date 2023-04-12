LOCAL OBITUARY

Michael Ray Slater , age 51 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday April 12, 2023 at Home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.an LPN,and of the Pentecostal faith.  Graveside Service will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Chuck Foshee will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.   

 

 

Survivors are: 

Parents-                  Donnie "Roho" & Betty Cox Slater                  Loretto, TN 

Sisters-                    Barbara Foster                                                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                 Janie Rogers (David)                                          Scotts Hill, TN 

      

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Slater as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you