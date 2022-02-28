Michael “Mike” Wiley Pettus, 62, of Florence, passed away February 26, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Michael will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, Pop, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed football, playing golf, singing in the church choir, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Michael loved the Lord and faithfully served the church for many years. He was deacon at Greenhill First Baptist Church. He was a pipefitter, member of Local #760, and he retired after 41 years.
Survivors include:
Wife: Lou Pettus
Mother: Marcie Nell Pettus
Son: Michael Wiley Pettus II (Shannon)
Daughters: Whitney Beard (Matt) & Cara Martin (Tyler)
Brothers: Ricky Pettus (Gwen), David Pettus (Denise), Anthony Pettus (Kim) &
Jonathan Pettus (Alaina)
Sisters: Jean Pettus & Marcie Hine (Todd)
Grandchildren: Emery Cate, Eden & Cohen Beard
Uncles, aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins
Preceded in death by:
Father: Wiley Cleatus Pettus
Grandparents: Ed & Reba Killen Pettus; Oliver & Lillian Wilcoxson Williams
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 2, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Gregg Woodard & Bro. Matt Beard officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Ricky Pettus, David Pettus, Anthony Pettus, Jonathan Pettus, Todd Hine & Stephen Johns.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Deacons of Greenhill First Baptist Church.
