LOCAL OBITUARY

Michael “Mike” Wiley Pettus, 62, of Florence, passed away February 26, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  Michael will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, Pop, son, brother, uncle, and friend.  He enjoyed football, playing golf, singing in the church choir, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.  Michael loved the Lord and faithfully served the church for many years.  He was deacon at Greenhill First Baptist Church.  He was a pipefitter, member of Local #760, and he retired after 41 years.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Lou Pettus

            Mother:  Marcie Nell Pettus

            Son:  Michael Wiley Pettus II (Shannon)

            Daughters:  Whitney Beard (Matt) & Cara Martin (Tyler)

            Brothers:  Ricky Pettus (Gwen), David Pettus (Denise), Anthony Pettus (Kim) &

 Jonathan Pettus (Alaina)

            Sisters:  Jean Pettus & Marcie Hine (Todd)

            Grandchildren:  Emery Cate, Eden & Cohen Beard

            Uncles, aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins

Preceded in death by:

            Father:  Wiley Cleatus Pettus

            Grandparents:  Ed & Reba Killen Pettus;  Oliver & Lillian Wilcoxson Williams

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 2, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Gregg Woodard & Bro. Matt Beard officiating.  Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Ricky Pettus, David Pettus, Anthony Pettus, Jonathan Pettus, Todd Hine & Stephen Johns.

Honorary pallbearers will be:  Deacons of Greenhill First Baptist Church.

