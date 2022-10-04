Michael Wade Shults, age 63 of Oak Harbor, WA, originally of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy that loved hunting, fishing, and all things UT Football.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Karen Shults; Parents, Charles Shults and Shirley Daniels; Step-Daughter, Lisa; Half-Brother, Danny Shults
He is survived by his Step-Children, Tim, Tom, Susan; Brothers, Tony Shults (Cyndi), Dennis Shults (Christie), Keith Shults (Chris), Chuck Shults (Julie); Half-Brother, Stacy Shults; Half-Sister, Diane Brannon (David); 2 Grandchildren raised by Mike and Karen, Christina and Victoria; 8 additional Grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Tony Shults and Dennis Shults officiating.
Interment will be at Lindsey Grove Church of God Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
