Michelle Ann Allen, age 52, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, May 01, 2022, at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, employed at Quick Parts, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Charles Martin; and one sister, Connie Staggs.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Carl Allen of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Benjamin Allen, and Zachary Allen, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother, Charlene Martin of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Cheryl Nettles of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandson, Mr. Wyatt Monroe Allen of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, May 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 04, 2022. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.