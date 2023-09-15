Michelle Johnson Matthews of Pulaski, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023. She was born in Lawrence County, TN on January 27th, 1969 and was 54 years old.
Michelle was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and aunt. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family more than anything.
The family request memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Society on donate.cancer.org or mailed to 2000 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 17th, 2023 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm and on Monday, September 18th, 2023 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will be on Monday, September 18th, 2023 at 11:00am in the chapel of Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Brother Paul Mason officiating.
The burial will take place at Choates Creek Cemetery.
Michelle was preceded in death by her father, William Johnson, Grandparents, Kieffer and Ernestine Johnson, FZ “Ben” and Hazel Johnson, and Aunt, Janelle Johnson McIntosh.
She is survived by,
Her Husband, Jeff Matthews of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Briley (Scott) Shellhouse of Memphis, TN
Son, Blade Matthews of Murfreesboro, TN
Daughter, Brooklyn Matthews of Knoxville, TN
Mother, Janice Johnson (Jim) Duncan of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Matt Johnson of Ethridge, TN
Joshua Duncan of Pulaski, TN
Seth (Jennifer) Duncan of Pulaski, TN
Nephews, Braxton Johnson and Jackson Duncan
Niece, Bree Johnson
