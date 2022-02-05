Michelle Leigh Carpenter of Pulaski passed away at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama on Friday, February 4, 2022. She was born in Fort Walton, Florida on February 12, 1978 and was 43 years old.
Michelle was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to all. She was a CNA, a job she considered a privilege instead of a job. She enjoyed reading and watching tv, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 6th from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow visitation Sunday, February 6th at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski.
She was preceded in death by her, Grandfather, Robert Lowrey and grandmother, Nona Jones.
She is survived by her
Husband, Kirby Carpenter of Pulaski, TN
Daughters, Rachel and Carrie Carpenter of Pulaski, TN
Mother, Wanda Goldberg of Pace, FL
Father, Eugene Milstid of Molino, FL
Sisters, Melissa (Travis) Hicks of Pace, FL
Dana Rova of Glenwood Springs, CO
Rebecca Moore of South Carolina
Grandfather, Robert Jones of Bay Minette, AL
Grandmother, Ellie Lowrey of Pensacola, FL
Granddaughter, Alice Rae Nix of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Remington Grant Nix of Pulaski, TN
Special Friends, JoEllen Johnston of Hohenwald, TN and Laurie Bishop of Pulaski, TN
Several nieces, nephews, and 1 great niece also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Michelle Leigh Carpenter.
