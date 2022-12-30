Mickey Cagle passed away suddenly December 26, 2022. We are heartbroken but he entered Heaven and met his Savior face to face. Mickey was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church Center Star.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Renee, their children, Anthony Cagle, Alaina Pettus (Jonathan) and Ethan Cagle (Dorothy) and grandsons, Elijah and Malachi Pettus, and Greyson Cagle. He is also survived by his in-laws, Sue McGill, Christa Burbank and Deron Garner, his brother, Lamar (Deb) Cagle and several nieces and nephews.
There are no words in any language to describe everything that Mickey was to all of us and what he meant to our family. A husband, who loved, honored and cherished his wife and treated her like a queen, a dad who loved his children beyond measure and a Poppy who loved and adored his grandsons. The kind of love Mickey had for his family was true, strong and deep. They were his life, his joy, and his strength. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sharing life experiences, playing games and telling stories to his grandsons, having fun, and singing Amazing Grace to them when they would take naps in his lap. Mickey would say his family was his treasure. We say he was our treasure.
Mickey loved and lived life to the fullest with everything he had. He could turn any situation into a positive, was thought provoking and always willing to help. His talents, interests, and skills were so versatile; there was nothing he could not do and there was always something he could connect with just about anyone he ever met, and especially his family. He was indeed a special kind of person. He was our hero, our rock, our leader, our guide, our counselor, our helper, and our tower of strength. He will always be admired, adored, loved, honored and respected. There has never been anyone like him and he is irreplaceable to all of us.
Mickey would tell you, Be Ready! No person knows when our Lord will say it’s time to leave this earth. It gives our family great comfort to know Mickey’s salvation testimony and he was ready when the Lord said come home. The full weight of our grief is so heavy but we know he is rejoicing and praising Jesus in Heaven. We will see him again!
Services are planned with his pastor Bro. Ronny Jones for a private family “Reminiscing around the Campfire” to honor Mickey.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Room in the Inn at:
First Baptist Church Center Star, ATTN: Room in the Inn fund, 6620 Hwy 72, Killen, AL 35645.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
