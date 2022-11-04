Mikel Crews, age 72 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Columbia, TN. He was a member of Unity Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Ernest and Marion Crews; Daughter, Charity Crews.
He is survived by his Son, Jeff Crews (Laurie) of Maryville, TN,; Daughters, Stephanie Seagraves (Joe) of Columbia, TN, Santana Crews of Lawrenceburg, TN,; Brothers, Dwight Crews (Sue) of Washington State, Rex Crews (Karen) of Columbia, TN,; Sister, Jeanette Wisdom (J.C.) of Lawrenceburg, TN,; Grandchildren, Dakota Crews (Morgan), Dylan Crews (Josie), Jacob Johnson, Preston Hobbs (Shirley), Aaron Cotton, Trae Adams; 7 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at The Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Stanton officiating.
Interment will be at Unity Cemetery
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.