Mildred Fralix Graves Flores of Pulaski, TN passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 surrounded by family at her home. She was born on March 30th, 1940 and was 82 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was very dedicated hard worker. She always loved to cook for family gatherings, spend time with her family, and enjoyed her flowers.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in the Lynnwood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Jennie Mae Fralix, brothers, Earl Wayne Fralix and Robert Terry Fralix, Sisters, Bessie Mae Russell, Peggy Osborne, and grandson, Charles William Shelton.
She is survived by,
Daughters, Bonnie (Jimmy) Boren of Eva, TN
Wanda Gail Shelton of Lawrenceburg, TN
Tammy (Kevin) Hughes of Belfast, TN
Son, Richard Evans (Tonya) Graves of Pulaski, TN
14 grandchildren, and several great- grandchildren
Brothers, Jerry Fralix of Columbia, TN
Johnny Fralix of Lynnville, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Mildred Fralix Graves Flores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.