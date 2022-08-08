Mildred Hendrix Patterson passed away peacefully Saturday, August 6th at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Pulaski, TN.
She was 94 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family, was hard working, always available for a good conversation, and would tell you like it is. Mildred was beautiful inside and out and was one classy lady.
She was raised and attended school in Minor Hill TN. She became an LPN and worked for Maremont Gabriel as plant nurse for many years. Later, she owned and operated Merle Norman Studio on the Pulaski square and was a member of Fairview Church of Christ.
In her younger years, she enjoyed reading, taking the grandchildren to Reeves for ice cream, and socializing on the square. Mildred also enjoyed the TN Walking Horse Celebrations, time at the river, talking politics, listening to the TN Vols, and the Kentucky Derby.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 9th from 4pm - 6pm with a celebration of life service following at 6pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Fairview Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her
Husband, Crutcher Patterson
Parents, Will and Lola Hendrix
Brothers, David Darrell, Richard Don, and Pete Hendrix
Grandchildren, Phillip Neil Patterson and Bridgette Patterson Kirkland
She is survived by her
Son, Crutcher Farrell Patterson
Son, Phillip Patterson
Son, Robin (Debbie) Patterson of Ashland City
Daughter, Scarlett (Jimmy) Hosay
Son, Jamie (Lisa) Patterson
Daughter, Robin Patterson Neely
Sister, Peggy Skeets
10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mildred Hendrix Patterson.
