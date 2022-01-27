Mildred Louise Blankinship of Pulaski passed away at her residence on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born in Benton, Tennessee on October 28, 1933 and is 88 years old.
She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked as a seamstress in the textile industry for many years.
Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29th from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral service takes place following visitation on Saturday, January 29th at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow at 1:00pm in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 358 US 64 Highway, Ocoee, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Blankinship son, Charles Frazier parents, Marvin and Minnie Jenkins Hawkins and a brother, Richard Hawkins.
She is survived by her
Daughter, Judy Prince of Pulaski
Daughter, Norma (Joey) Angelone of Old Fort, TN.
Grandchildren, Jenny (Michael) Myers of Pulaski
Rhonda (Jason) Campbell of old Fort Tn.
Stacy (Leigh) Frazier, Jessica Frazier and Ashley Frazier of Cleveland, TN.
Great-grandchildren, Carley Jackson, Whitney Jackson, Jenson Marbut, Blake Fowler, and Brooke Mull.
Brother, Herman (Freda)Hawkins of Conasauga, TN.
Several great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Mildred Louise Blankenship.
