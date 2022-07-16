Millie Raylyn Nichols, big blue eyes, cotton topped hair and always perfectly sweet was born October 21, 1989. She was a girly girl, but would play in the dirt with her dog Petey, all while wearing a dress and her “snappy shoes”. She loved to put on a show, with her family as her audience. She grew into a beautiful woman with a wonderful voice, and for several years led youth worship at Faith Church. She was a 2008 graduate of Brooks High School. Millie was hysterical. She had a sense of humor that began and ended with her. She loved animals, music (everything from Elvis Presley to anything she could booty dance to), Olive Garden breadsticks, cheese dip, & most of all her son Benson. We never had to wonder what Millie thought, she was all too happy to tell us! God never left her heart, but as the years went on, Millie turned down a dark road and was bound by the mighty grasp of drug addiction. She lost herself and she lost her son. In October of 2021, she almost lost her life. And, as so many people know, she miraculously survived by God’s grace. She walked out of the hospital weeks later and started fighting, until eventually, she found herself and God miraculously delivered her. She found a job, bought herself insurance, and obtained a license ID. She called her mom, her dad, her sisters, and her son regularly. Millie was back! She was home! She suffered many health issues, due to the aftermath of putting her body through drug abuse. Even through her suffering, she continued to show up. She was happy, drug free. Even though she lost 7 years of time with her son, Benson, he got some of that time back over the last several months of her life. The last week of her life was spent with him. The last days of her life, she was his mother. The morning after Benson left, Millie’s body stopped working. We miss her. We are broken. We find so much comfort in the gift she and Benson were given. We have spent years angry with her, sad for her, scared for her, mourning for her. But most recently we were able to spend months celebrating her. We were, and are, so proud of Millie and the seemingly impossible fight she won. We celebrate her and rejoice now in knowing she is free from the weighted, relentless chains that bound her mind and body for so long. The shackles are gone!
She is survived by her son, Benson Wright; mom, Diane (Greg) Hamner; dad, Freddie Nichols; sisters, Lauren (Troy) Ezell & Lindsey (Logan) Leonard; special aunt, Mary Catherine Stanfield; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, & many aunts, uncles, & cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Thomas Leo & Ruth Ray of Killen, AL and Fred Stone Nichols, Jr & Nell McLeod Nichols of Jackson, AL.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 20 at 11:00 at North Carolina Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, if you desire, please donate to The Healing Place, Benson Mayer Wright (through any TVA Community Credit Union), or an addiction recovery facility.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.