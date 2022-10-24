Mimi Kay Pollock of Nashville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at NHC The Place at the Trace in Nashville. She was born on April 24,1951 and was 71 years old. Mimi was a follower of Jesus Christ.
Mimi graduated from Giles County High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She received a Master's degree from MTSU in Education. Mimi served the Metro Nashville Public Schools for over thirty years as both a classroom teacher and an Elementary School Guidance Counselor.
She enjoyed many happy hours on Center Hill Lake where she lived for several years. Mimi loved spending time with young people of all ages, boating, playing games, and hosting numerous friends and family members on her porch. These activities were closely rivaled by her love for University of Tennessee football.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski, 202 South Second Street. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Mimi is predeceased by her parents, Elise and Thomas C. Pollock. She is survived by her brother Thomas C. Pollock, Jr. (Laura) of Brentwood, Tennessee, two nephews: Zade Thomas Pollock (Nan) and daughter, Sloane, and Joshua Lambeth Pollock all of Nashville.
Donations can be made to The Hope Clinic for Women, 1810 Hayes Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or the charity of your choice.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mimi Kay Pollock.
